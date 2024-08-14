Deadpool & Wolverine: Bye Bye Bye Soars Up Billboard Charts

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to fuel a “Bye, Bye, Bye” resurgence on the charts and in the record stores. New figures from Billboard‘s charts see the *NSYNC nostalgic favorite all the way up at number 8 on their Excl. U.S. Chart. If that wasn’t surreal enough, “Bye, Bye, Bye” Also reentered the Hot 100 chart this week at number 45. (Historically, the song’s height was number 4, that’s probably out of reach. It’s a little surreal to be having this conversation at all right now in 2024.) Forbes also reports that *NSYNC’s song has seen an 800% increase in sales since Deadpool & Wolverine released.

Spotify also saw “Bye, Bye, Bye” take their charts by storm. Director Shawn Levy celebrated the Deadpool & Wolverine single hitting the top charts on the streaming platform last week. A 24-year-old song usually doesn’t see its best performance decades after a debut. But, in the streaming era, all bets are off. ( as if to put a bow on this entire thing, the song is now listed as “Bye, Bye, Bye” [Official Song from Deadpool & Wolverine] on the streaming platform.)

From top left: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC photographed circa 2000.

The movie is so big that some other musical tracks featured are also having massive runs. Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” enjoyed a $229% increase in streams since Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters as well. “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls even managed to get some pull out of all of this. Last week’s D23 Expo in Anaheim also saw some Greatest Showman love as well.

What’s Going Down With Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine take a portal to the money bin.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

