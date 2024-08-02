Deadpool & Wolverine Vaults “Bye Bye Bye” to Spotify Top 20

Deadpool & Wolverine has propelled *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” onto the Spotify charts and the director is celebrating the feat. On Twitter, Shawn Levy joked that “Our work here is done” when he saw that the 24-year-old song had vaulted up the rankings on the streaming platform. The success has been so absolute that the band’s official accounts have changed the name of the song from “Bye Bye Bye” to “Bye Bye Bye (Official Song from Deadpool & Wolverine)” *NSYNC is one of those memorable acts from the late 1990s and early Aughts. Now, some Gen Z’ers and younger listeners are being exposed to their music for the first time. It’s been a weirdly mortifying moment for Millennials who have to explain that Justin Timberlake fronted one of the biggest boybands of their era.

This week, Billboard reported that the *NSYNC single had its biggest moment on the Spotify Daily Top 50 chart. Even more humorously, the song’s original run peaked at Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2000. Could we actually see the boyband leapfrog that mark if Deadpool & Wolverine continues to carve up the box office? It’s not outside the realm of possibility. After all this is the same pop-culture landscape that lead Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” to his highest chart performance after being a part of Stranger Things Season 4. In fact, it’s not just *NSYNC having a moment in the sun thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Madona’s “Like A Prayer” has seen massive gains too. (Streams are up 229% according to Billboard. Is that good?)

What Can You Expect From Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool propels Bye Bye Bye back up the charts.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

