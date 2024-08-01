Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Studios Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look Showcasing Score

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters over the weekend, and it’s crushing it at the box office. Not only has the movie made an impressive amount of money, but it’s also a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critics score and 96% audience score. While there’s much to love about the movie, many fans are praising the music. Not only are there many great songs on the soundtrack, but the movie also features a great score by Rob Simonsen who recently worked with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds on The Adam Project. Today, Marvel Studios took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at Simonsen recording the score.

“‘We have a Deadpool anthem.’ 🎶 Get tickets now to see #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters at the link in bio,” Marvel captioned the post. You can watch the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine Track List:

Deadpool & Wolverine

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC

3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I’m a Ramblin’ Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I’m with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. You’re The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I’ll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.