Deadpool & Wolverine: Channing Tatum Shares New Look at His Gambit Transformation

Deadpool & Wolverine has been exciting audiences for two weeks now, with a take on the Marvel universe that fans need to see to believe. In addition to returning appearances from previous Marvel movie actors, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cameos including Channing Tatum as Remy Lebeau / Gambit, a role he was originally set to play in a solo film for 20th Century Fox that never came to fruition. Audiences have grown particularly fond of Tatum’s take on the X-Men character — and now, we have a new look at how he brought it to life.

On Tuesday, Tatum took to social media to share a montage of his work on Deadpool & Wolverine, including his stunt training and costume and hair fittings. The video is captioned “Couillon-zwah!”, a bit of Cajun slang that Tatum threw into his onscreen performance.

Why Didn’t Channing Tatum’s Gambit Movie Happen?

Tatum’s Gambit movie was in development in some capacity or another at Fox since 2014, going through multiple script evolutions and director changes, but ultimately never being released. Once Fox and the rights to its Marvel characters were purchased by Disney, it was presumed that the Gambit movie was scrapped altogether.

“It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox and ultimately, I just think that the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to do — or, you know, maybe they’re wanting to see how they do it with us or without us,” Tatum explained in a 2023 interview with Variety Fair. “We call every once in a while, but we’ve got to spiritually, emotionally, kind of mentally let it go.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.