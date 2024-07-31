Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Evans Calls Marvel Return “Dream Come True”

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves into its 16th year in existence, it’s increasingly common to see actors play multiple roles within superhero cinema. That’s especially the case with Chris Evans, who’s played both Steve Rogers / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Johnny Storm / Human Torch in 20th Century Fox’s Fantastic Four duology. Now that Disney owns Fox, Evans was able to return to the MCU as Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite playing Captain America in the same continuity. According to Evans, it’s a “dream come true” to return to the role.

“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans on his Instagram Story. “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

How did Marvel get Chris Evans to return?

In an interview earlier this month, Evans said all it took was a simple text from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to get aboard.

“I was so excited,” Evans said. “Ryan’s a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, ‘Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?’ I said, ‘Oh my God! Of course.’

“Honestly, Ryan might be the only guy that I would’ve done it for because he’s just got the Midas touch,” Evans continued. “His self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you’re going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan’s humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

With Deadpool & Wolverine now in theaters, Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).