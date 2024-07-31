Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Teases Why Thor Was Crying

Since its theatrical debut this past weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine has not only broken multiple records at the box office, but it has raised quite a lot of questions regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, the answer to one of the biggest burning questions will be well worth the wait. Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know! At one point early in Deadpool & Wolverine, Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and the Time Variance Authority are showing Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) his potential future as an Avenger — including a tragic scene set at some point in the future. In it, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can be seen cradling an injured Deadpool while crying, but Paradox moves on before we can get any further context. As Reynolds tweeted on Wednesday, he “can’t unknow” the real reason why Thor is crying.

“I know why Thor was crying,” Reynolds writes. “I can’t unknow it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine”

Why Is Thor in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Thor’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be brought to life with archival footage from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, with Deadpool being brought in to digitally replace Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Speaking to ComicBook prior to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release, Hemsworth offered his first reaction to the cameo, praising the “interconnected nature” of being a part of the franchise.

“It’s really cool,” Hemsworth says in our interview, which you can check out above. “You kind of forget and be like, ‘Oh, cool! I’m part of the team. They’re talking about me!’ when I’m not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other… I think it’s what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it.”

