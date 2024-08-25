Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Details Samurai Variant

Deadpool & Wolverine still has some serious legs at the box office, and those behind the film are giving fans an inside look at the production of the film. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been sharing more behind-the-scenes snapshots with each passing day, and visual development artists have been able to post their unused work on the film. The latest such piece is courtesy of artist David Masson San Gabriel, who was charged with coming up with a look for the Deadpool variant called Roninpool.

“Ended up with a black hat in the movie, you can see this guy slashing away as one of the Deadpool Corps,” San Gabriel shared. “I also added the initial sketch at the end for those who are curious about the process:) Costume designer @mayesrubeo ❤️💛 Also does anyone know who played him?”

San Gabriel was also the artist behind Punkpool, a punk rock-inspired variant that didn’t make it into the final cut.

“Another variant that didn’t make it, Punkpool! Next i will be posting the ones that made it into the movie,” San Gabriel shared on Instagram alongside the concept art. In it, Deadpool can be seen with a mohawk, plaid pants, and enough studded clothing to make The Misfits blush. See the concept art for yourself below.

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) changes the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is also returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.