Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Costume Department by Sharing New Set Photos

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to have an epic run at the box office by retaking the number one spot over this weekend’s newest releases. In addition to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, the movie is also up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and 95% audience score. In honor of the film’s success, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) has been taking to social media to share his thanks and praise to the various people who made the film possible. In the actor’s latest post, he gave a much-deserved shoutout to the movie’s costume department.

“The costume department on #DeadpoolAndWolverine was second to none,” Reynolds began. “I can’t think of a more stressful line of work on a film like this. SO. MANY. COSTUMES. And prototypes. And no room for error. The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering. These suits function as beautifully as they look. Sure it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved me from more injuries than I can count. This whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team at @film_illusions.”

“Huge thanks to tireless geniuses: Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio and Billy Lawless. Massive appreciation and awe to Ivo Coveny for making a NicePool suit (and many others, including 2099!!!!) beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and expectations,” he continued. “And all my love, appreciation and thanks to the giant team behind the scenes at Pinewood and beyond working so hard to create, fix, pivot, change, patch and adjust what must feel like a thousand different supersuits every single day… what a team of heroes. You kept the wheels on the bus.” You can view the post, which features behind-the-scenes photos, below:

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.