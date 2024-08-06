Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Almost Spoiled Her Appearance By Quoting Andrew Garfield

Dafne Keen’s having a good go at Hollywood, having appeared in The Acolyte and Deadpool & Wolverine as back-to-back projects. The two projects were so close together, in fact, Keen was bombarded with Deadpool-related questions during the press tour of the Star Wars series, having to avoid spoiling her appearance in the Marvel Studios film. At one point, the actor tells us, she nearly took a page out of the Andrew Garfield playbook and joked she wasn’t “The Werewolf,” as Garfield did prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Everyone was asking the question, to the point where the interviewers would leave the room, Manny [Jacinto] and Charlie [Barnett] would burst into laughter. What do I do? Everyone single interviewer that comes in goes, ‘So, Deadpool and Wolverine?’ and I’d have to go, ‘No, but I’d love to,’” Keen says on a special episode of ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast. “Then at one point, if you look at the interviews, we were finding it increasingly harder to lie, so Charlie started to be like, ‘No, I’m in it!’ When you asked me that question, I was really close to being like, ‘I’m not the werewolf,’ but thought that was too on-the-nose and couldn’t do it.”

Keen appears in Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising her role as Laura Kinney / X-23. It’s unclear if she’ll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

