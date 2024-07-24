Deadpool & Wolverine: Emma Corrin Reveals Introduction to Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin reveals how they became introduced to her Deadpool & Wolverine character, Cassandra Nova. The third Deadpool movie and the first X-Men film to debut under the Marvel Studios banner is already looking like a juggernaut at the box office, with early projections putting Deadpool & Wolverine in the $370 million stratosphere. One of the big talking points after the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropped was who was Emma Corrin’s mystery character. All signs pointed to Charles Xavier’s twin sister Cassandra Nova, but it wasn’t until the movie’s official synopsis was released that it became confirmed. Now, Corrin is detailing how they learned the history behind the X-Men villain.

ComicBook spoke to Emma Corrin ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine, where we asked the actor who introduced them to Cassandra Nova. “Shawn Levy,” Corrin responded. “He came to London and saw a play I was in and we had dinner. He pitched it to me and I said, ‘Sounds great. I’m in.’” Corrin was then asked if they did any research on watching past Charles Xavier performances since Cassandra and he are twins.

“Not really. I went back and watched a little bit of their performances because I was interested in how when someone’s powers are telepathic, what has that looked like previously,” Corrin added. “But I’m not sure how much I ended up sticking to that.” As far as putting their stamp on telepathic powers, Corrin said, “I describe it as thinking about hard math problems.” You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Who is Deadpool & Wolverine’s Cassandra Nova?

Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Cassandra Nova debuted in 2001’s New X-Men #114. Cassandra Nova possesses similar telekinetic and telepathic powers to her twin brother, Charles Xavier, and uses them in her crusade against what terms “the mutant menace.” One of her worst acts involves sending an army of evolved mutant-hunting machines, the Sentinels, to the mutant island nation of Genosha that results in the death of 16 million Homo Superior.

It’s later revealed that Professor X tried to kill his twin sister while they were both in the womb after detecting just how evil she really was. However, Professor X has no recollection of even having a sister. Jean Grey explains that the Xavier twin was born without a body — using Charles’ cells to survive and mimicking human traits. Cassandra is what’s called a “Mummudrai”: a formless being of living emotional energy.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.