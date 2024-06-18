Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Told Director He Wouldn't Make MCU Movie Without Him

After working together on Free Guy and The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds wasn't going to return to the world of Deadpool without director Shawn Levy joining him. Tim Miller and David Leitch were behind the camera for the first and second Deadpool films, respectively, but the franchise was left up in the air when Disney acquired Fox and began the process of integrating the Fox-owned Marvel characters into the MCU. When the third Deadpool movie (now Deadpool & Wolverine) was finally given the go-ahead, Reynolds turned to Levy to helm the project.

"Hugh (Jackman), in like 2011, Hugh said, 'You know, if you ever meet Ryan Reynolds and work with him, you're never going to stop.' He said that over a decade ago," Levy told Deadline. "And it took several years before I met Ryan, but the first time we met to talk about Free Guy, it was clear that we'd both had successful careers, but we were meeting in the right moment. We're old enough to know a really good thing when we stumble into it and not let go. And Free Guy led into The Adam Project. It was on the set of Adam Project that Ryan told me he only wanted to do Deadpool 3 if I directed it. And I remember him going, 'I know, I know, you're going to say no.' And I'm like, 'I'm not gonna say no. I'm definitely saying yes.'"

Levy went on to say that he agreed to make this new Deadpool film with Reynolds before they had any idea Jackman would be involved. It wasn't until those two had already talked that Jackman decided to bring Wolverine out of retirement.

"And that was before I knew we would get the greatest gift imaginable for a Deadpool movie, which is Hugh Jackman saying, 'I'm in. I want in,'" Levy continued. "And when it became Deadpool & Wolverine, it became a whole different story, and the majesty of the movie, the fun of the movie, the story potential of the movie changed completely. Because then it becomes a descendent of the great buddy, at each other's throats, shoved together through circumstance genre."

In addition to working with Reynolds for the third time with Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy also has a working history with Jackman. The two of them partnered up on Real Steel back in 2011.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.