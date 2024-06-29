Deadpool & Wolverine Star Says MCU Needs This "Fresh" Story

Deadpool & Wolverine star Karan Soni says that the MCU needs this "fresh" movie to keep building momentum. Us Weekly caught up with the fan-favorite Dopinder actor to talk about the summer blockbuster. While he could reveal "absolutely nothing" about Deadpool & Wolverine's larger story, Soni was confident that Marvel fans are going to be energized leaving this one. Ryan Reynolds gets a lot of praise in his comments. It's been multiple years that his return to Deadpool has been in the hopper. The Dopinder actor also pointed out that Hugh Jackman wasn't always a part of this movie and that led to some pretty massive script changes. Still, Marvel and the actors involved are putting up a unified front. So, it will be an interesting time at the movies in a couple weeks.

"It's a long time coming, but it was one of those things — where because it was such a long time — it's gotten really good. The script was really good. It was in a very good place… There was a version of [the script] before Hugh Jackman said yes," Soni shared. "Because they waited because he said yes — I think it's all the things combining and I think it's coming at the right time for the MCU, which is in need of something fresh. And I would not bet against Ryan."

(Photo: Dopinder joins a returning Blind Al in Deadpool & Wolverine. - 20th Century Fox)

For a long time, fans have wanted Deadpool & Wolverine in the same movie. Their day is finally here thanks to Shawn Levy. The director made no secret of his ambitions to reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. He's been vocal about the possibility as far back as The Adam Project press tour. ComicBook interviewed him for that movie and asked if we might one day end up here. "I'm not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told us. "That will happen, and that will be me."

Deadpool & Wolverine Changed Everything When Hugh Jackman Came Back

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine - ScreenX)

Deadpool & Wolverine has gone through multiple iterations over the years. Before Hugh Jackman decided to come back, the story was quite a bit different. There have been murmurs about a Deadpool roadtrip movie for a while. But, once you have the famous X-Men actor agreeing o re-enter the fray, throw everything out. EW talked to Shawn Levy about his process of refining this story with Wolverine aboard. It seems like that inclusion really gave them license to go for it, with respect to scope.

"Everything changed radically on the day that Hugh called Ryan," Levy revealed. "We had been workshopping a lot of ideas about possible stories for a third Deadpool movie. Those were story ideas that were more sequelly to the first two Deadpools, but None of them imagined such a seismic shift. I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

