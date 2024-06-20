Deadpool & Wolverine Director Confirms Conversations About What Wasn't Allowed in Sequel

Director Shawn Levy says overt drug use wasn't allowed in the film, but they added a line about it.

When it arrives in theaters in July, Deadpool & Wolverine will be a major moment for Marvel Studios as the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while the lead up to the film has teased some very envelope-pushing elements — and even tie-in merch such as that popcorn bucket — it turns out that there were conversations about what wasn't actually allowed in the eagerly anticipated sequel. Speaking with Total Film (via Gamesradar), director Shawn Levy revealed that overt drug use was a topic of conversation and that it ended up being a line in the film.

"I'm so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use," Levy said. "And we thought that was an interesting conversation. Let's actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

That line actually ended up in one of the trailers for the film, when Deadpool makes a comment to Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) about offering up some "Bolivian marching powder" —a reference to cocaine — as being off limits.

Deadpool & Wolverine is Officially Done

On Wednesday, Reynolds revealed on social media that post-production on Deadpool & Wolverine is complete. The film, which opens in theaters on July 26th, is on track to be the biggest blockbuster of the year with the film currently sitting at a huge $200 million projection.

"And that's all she wrote for post production," Reynolds wrote in his post which tagged Levy. "Feels like a million years of work went by in a blink. Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet… hard to walk away."

What is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine , Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds ) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman ). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige , Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito , Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese , Paul Wernick , George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.