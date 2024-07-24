Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are finally getting the Marvel team-up that they’ve joked about for years. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this weekend, marking not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts for both characters, but also the only Marvel Studios movie landing on the big screen in 2024. There is a lot of hype around Deadpool & Wolverine, and it feels like there’s a lot on the line for Marvel as well. Fortunately, the week is getting off to a good start with some great reviews for Marvel’s latest.

After a couple of recent MCU movies missed with critics and fans, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be righting the ship a bit. The film was screened in its entirety for the first time on Monday night, followed by the first wave of critics reviews on Tuesday, most of which have been positive.

A couple of hours after the reviews arrived, a Rotten Tomatoes score was released for Deadpool & Wolverine. At the time of writing, Deadpool & Wolverine sits at a 79% Fresh score on the Tomatometer. With that high a score, and already a horde of reviews added to Rotten Tomatoes, it didn’t take long for Deadpool & Wolverine to receive the “Certified Fresh” designation.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is now Certified Fresh at 80% on the Tomatometer, with 103 reviews: https://t.co/eLkkK8Heht pic.twitter.com/VUeic5GLgJ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 23, 2024

Not every review of Deadpool & Wolverine is positive, and not every positive review is overwhelmingly in favor of the film. Rotten Tomatoes scores are simply the percentage of reviews that give a movie a positive review, as opposed to a negative one. So while some reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine believe it’s a top tier Marvel film, there are plenty that pan the venture, with even more landing somewhere in between.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.