Ryan Reynolds Had One Condition for Deadpool Return

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds had one condition for his return as Deadpool. SFX Magazine managed to lear about the secret from director Shawn Levy. The Free Guy filmmaker explained that Reynolds was only going to come back as Deadpool if Levy was the person behind the camera. He enjoyed their time on The Adam Project so much that he wanted to keep the fun going. It also helps matters that Reynolds, Levy an Hugh Jackman have a longstanding friendship that would help them bring the Wolverine actor back into the fold. (Other recent interviews have seen the filmmaker admit that he wanted a crack at Logan ever since he was offered The Wolverine and didn’t jump at the chance. Here’s what the director said about Reynolds’ demands for Deadpool & Wolverine.

“So I’m shooting The Adam Project with Ryan up in Vancouver,” Levy recalled. “And he says, ‘Okay, I know you’re going to say no, but I’ll only do Deadpool again if you direct it.’ I told him I’d love to direct that movie, because the truth is, if you work in the big-canvas filmmaking space, as I have since those Night at the Museum movies, it’s a dream to be able to tell a story on that kind of epic and anthemic canvas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This duo just won’t give up.

The director would go on to say, “I’ve always been a fan of Marvel movies, and I was already a fan of Deadpool and a huge fan of Wolverine, so the opportunity to join the Deadpool franchise but to do something notably different was compelling.”

Deadpool & Wolverine Morphed Into Something Bigger When Jackman Signed On

Hugh Jackman finally told Reynolds and Levy yes.

Levy has mentioned something of the sort before. His relationship with not only Reynolds, but Jackman too has come into focus over the course of the media tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. He’s been such a fan of Marvel characters and his two stars’ different stint in the universe. So, when the opportunity to get Wolverine into the mix arose, he leaped at the chance to really cash-in on the entire wishlist. The result is a movie that fans think is going to make their wildest dreams come true. Levy told Deadline everything changed when Jackman decided to accept their offer to come aboard.

“And that was before I knew we would get the greatest gift imaginable for a Deadpool movie, which is Hugh Jackman saying, ‘I’m in. I want in,’” Levy mused. “And when it became Deadpool & Wolverine, it became a whole different story, and the majesty of the movie, the fun of the movie, the story potential of the movie changed completely. Because then it becomes a descendent of the great buddy, at each other’s throats, shoved together through circumstance genre.”

Do you want Shawn Levy to direct Avengers 5? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!