Is Scarlet Witch the MCU’s Anchor Being

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman thinks he knows who Earth-616’s anchor being. Deadpool & Wolverine introduced the concept of one central character that keeps a universe alive. In an interview with ScreenRant, the WandaVision creative had to show Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger a little more love. Shakman said, “Definitely my girl Wanda Maximoff.” There’s a vocal set of fans online who agree. Things have been strange ever since Scarlet Witch got that castle dropped on her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. ComicBook talked to Kevin Feige about anchor beings and argued that Iron Man is the choice for the MCU’s Earth.

“The fact that you even asked that makes me happy, and that the term has ignited your imagination to even ask that question, as your final question.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook last week. So, we have no definite answers about who the anchor being of earth – 616 is. As the Marvel Studios architect’s answer indicates, that idea will be a thread dangling for a couple of projects before we get an answer. There are so many likely suspects and fans have already begun theorizing about who that could be on social media. We know what The Fantastic Four director thinks, it remains to be seen if he’s right.

Scarlet Witch Has Had A Strange Road



It’s no secret that Shakman and Elizabeth Olsen share a bond after working on WandaVision together. He got to see the Scarlet Witch enter her villain era in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a couple of years ago. While he spoke to Director Sam Raimi about his approach to Wanda Maximoff in that movie, a lot of the creative choices were not under Shakman’s direct control. The Wandavision filmmkaer told ComicBook that the entire thing was a creative process and a thrill in some ways.

“I talked a lot to Michael Waldron and I talked to Sam Raimi and we also shared lots of the art department as we were creating the Darkhold and her costume and other things that would continue on, so there was a lot of synergy on it,” Shakman revealed. “I’m aware of, certainly, the conversation on the internet about Wanda and her character. I’m so proud of everything we did on WandaVision. That show is really special, working with Lizzie, and telling that story was so uniquer and fun.”

“When you’re in this universe, you have to pass the baton,” the filmmaker mused. “That’s part of the joy of being in the MCU, you run as hard and as fast as you can when it’s your section of the race and then you pass the baton and it’s on to others to tell that story. I think they made decisions they needed to make to make that story work and I thought it was a super entertaining movie.”

