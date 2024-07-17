Did Deadpool & Wolverine Just Confirm the Deadpool Corps?

Deadpool & Wolverine is just a matter of days away, and fans are curious to see what emotional beats or unexpected cameo appearances might be on the horizon. The latest bit of footage for the Marvel Studios film seems to hint at the latter — but not in a way that fans may have been expecting. The newest teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine provides a brief new glimpse at Lady Deadpool, as well as a shot of several figures in Deadpool boots standing next to each other.

While there’s no confirmation at this point, this shot certainly seems to tease the arrival of the Deadpool Corps, a team that the Merc with a Mouth is associated with in the comics.

What Are the Deadpool Corps?

Created by Victor Gischler and Paco Medina in 2010’s Prelude to Deadpool Corps #1, the Deadpool Corps are an occasional alliance of various versions of Deadpool from across the multiverse. Usually consisting of Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool, the group have joined forces to fight various villains threatening the multiverse. They even got their own alternate evil counterparts when Dreadpool, the Wade Wilson of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, created his own incarnation of the team.

The lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine has hinted heavily at the appearance of members of the Deadpool Corps, between Lady Deadpool and Dogpool being teased in the marketing, and Headpool and Kidpool already getting their own pieces of tie-in merchandise. Now, we at least know that the disparate collection of Deadpools will hopefully be operating as some sort of unit — which certainly creates complications for the Deadpool we already know.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.