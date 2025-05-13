Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Surprising Deadpool Suit He Took (& It’s on Display)

After the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds took one of the many Deadpool suits from the film to display, but it probably isn’t one that fans would think of. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the new season of the sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham (which follows the soccer team Reynolds owns alongside Rob McElhenney), Reynolds shared a clip that highlighted the football club’s connections to Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the players made a cameo as Welshpool, a Deadpool variant who wears a costume with the Welsh flag emblazoned across his chest. That costume is now on display at Racecourse Ground, the home stadium of Wrexham A.F.C.

“That’s actual grand theft,” Reynolds cracked after the clip played. “I just stole [the costume] from Disney … they’re fine with it.”

Towards the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, villain Cassandra Nova summons an army of Deadpool variants from across the Multiverse to stop the titular heroes, including Welshpool. That sequence is full of cameos, including Blake Lively voicing Ladypool and Matthew McConaughey having a role as Cowboy Deadpool. Welshpool is portrayed by Wrexham A.F.C. player Paul Mullin.

Reynolds and McElhenney have been involved with Wrexham A.F.C. since their purchase of the club was finalized in 2021. Welcome to Wrexham premiered the following year. The fourth season of the series is set to premiere on May 15th. Welcome to Wrexham has earned several accolades over the course of its run, including multiple Emmy wins.

Stars frequently take home props and other items from movies to commemorate the experience, so it isn’t surprising to see Reynolds claimed a Deadpool costume for himself. His choice most likely isn’t the first one that comes to mind, but given his personal connection to Wales, it makes sense. He’s obviously very passionate about Wrexham A.F.C. and thought this would be a cool piece of memorabilia to display at the stadium — especially since one of the team’s players brought the character to life. This was a way for Reynolds to blend two career-defining roles — Deadpool and Wrexham A.F.C. owner — making it the perfect Deadpool costume for him to steal.

Welshpool is most likely going to be one and done in the MCU. The character was included essentially as a gag in an over-the-top action sequence, and it’s difficult to see how he could fit into a future Deadpool project, particularly if Reynolds is developing an X-Men ensemble movie featuring the Merc with a Mouth. Going back to the Deadpool Corps. well may not be viable moving forward, but at least Welshpool has now been immortalized in his home country, representing his local soccer team.