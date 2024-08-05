Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Says Wesley Snipes “Is Blade Off Camera”

As is now the norm with Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine has an expansive cast beyond its two title characters. In the case of the Deadpool threequel, the film features the return of a handful of characters that haven’t been on the silver screen in decades. Amongst those who’ve returned, one Deadpool stars says actor is exactly like their character; as Dafne Keen tells ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, Wesley Snipes is a bonafide Blade / Eric Brooks in real-life.

“I think the person who changes the least is Wesley. Wesley is like Blade off-camera as well,” Keen tells us. “He’s so cool. I remember in the read-through, I was like ‘Hi!’ and he was like ‘Yes, sensei’ and I was wondering what was going on there.”

Although Snipes has now returned as the Daywalker, he’s given Mahershala Ali his blessing to take over the role with Marvel’s upcoming reboot.

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes told EW last month. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.