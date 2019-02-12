Dean Cain’s ‘2050’ Trailer Released

The studio has also revealed the theatrical release date and a first look at the teaser poster for the film.

ANERKE controls the domestic, theatrical distribution rights. The company announced that the film will open in NYC on February 14th, before heading to several other cities thereafter. Theater chain AMC will join the run in February by opening the film on several of its screens for weekly engagements. With someone from the cast and/or crew in attendance every weekend for Q&A events, 2050 will slowly make its way across select cities including NYC, Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, and Baltimore. ANERKE’s tour-like release strategy will keep the film in theaters until at least June. Domestic VOD rights are being made available ahead of EFM and Cannes, as the company negotiates offers from potential digital partners.

2050 tells the story of a married video game developer who is introduced to a warehouse that customizes androids for human companionship. Dean Cain plays the role of Maxwell, the mastermind behind the warehouse. Along with Cain, the film stars a strong ensemble of actors including David Vaughn, Irina Abraham, Devin Fuller, Stefanie Bloom, Stormi Maya, Jace Nicole, Shannone Holt, Hope Blackstock, and more.

The satiric comic fantasy was produced by friends and frequent collaborators David Vaughn (who also plays Michael Greene), Princeton Holt (who also directed), Chris Riquinha (who also plays David), and Brian Ackley (who also wrote the screenplay. When discussing what the release,

Ackley said in the announcement that he is mostly looking forward to “an audience willing to be engaged by new ideas, perhaps scary ideas.”

“Our DP, Jared Roybal convinced me early on that we should shoot the film in anamorphic 2.35,” Holt said of the theatrical release. “We obviously are thrilled for it be seen the way we intended.”

The film has premiered at several genre film festivals including Berlin Sci Fi, Other World’s Austin, and Boston Sci Fi Film Festival on February 12th. Along the way, the film has won 10 awards, so far mostly for the performances and cinematography. Venues and additional cities will be announced soon.