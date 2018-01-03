‘Death Race: Beyond Anarchy’ Release Date Pushed Back

The latest Death Race movie, as well as an upcoming, four-movie box set that will collect them, has been delayed until later in 2018, Universal Studios announced today.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy was expected to street later in January, but has been pushed back in order to put some finishing touches on the release. No new release date has been announced yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Danny Trejo returns as the ruthless bookie, Goldberg, in Death Race: Beyond Anarchy. After a failed attack on inmate and legendary driver, Frankenstein, Black Ops specialist Connor Gibson (Zach McGowan, Black Sails) infiltrates a super-maximum federal prison with one goal – enter the immoral and illegal Death Race and take Frankenstein down. Connor enlists the help of Baltimore Bob (Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon) and Lists (Fred Koehler, American Horror Story), and unexpectedly falls in love with bartending beauty, Jane (Christine Marzano, Rules Don’t Apply). Connor will have to fight for more than his life in this brutal world of no guards, no rules, no track, and no fear.

The Death Race franchise launched in 1975, with a film that starred David Carradine and a pre-Rocky Sylvester Stallone. It was one of the dozens of campy genre films over the years to be produced by Roger Corman, who revived the franchise last year with Death Race 2050, a direct sequel to the 1975 original which starred Arrow‘s Manu Bennett.

In the meantime, 2008 saw a reboot of the franchise, followed by two sequels. Death Race: Beyond Anarchy will continue the plotline played out in those films, which were released in 2008, 2010, and 2013.

(A similar philosophy has been employed with the Evil Dead franchise, which got a theatrical reboot even while the original films lived on in the form of the Ash vs. the Evil Dead TV series on Starz.)

More details on the release date for Death Race: Beyond Anarchy as they become available.