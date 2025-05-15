10 Underrated Cop Shows Streaming on Paramount+

Paramount+ has become a top-tier streaming hub for anyone who loves a good cop drama, thanks to the sprawling NCIS universe with all its spin-offs, the high-octane world of the FBI franchise, and the long-running investigations of Criminal Minds. These prominent titles have, with good reason, captured widespread attention for decades, offering some of the best police stories available on television. Yet, Paramount+ library has numerous other law enforcement series that, while less heralded, offer compelling narratives and unique perspectives worthy of exploration. We’re talking underrated shows that offer a fresh spin on the formula, boast incredible performances you might have missed, or explore law enforcement’s often dangerous lives in unexpected ways.

This selection of presents underrated cop shows that, despite not being connected to a larger franchise, are still worth your time. Here’s our pick for the best underrated cop shows currently available on Paramount+.

1) Flashpoint

Image courtesy of Paramount+

The Canadian series Flashpoint offers a distinctly human look at the high-pressure world of a Strategic Response Unit (SRU). Led by Sergeant Gregory Parker (Enrico Colantoni), the compassionate negotiator, and Ed Lane (Hugh Dillon), the skilled team leader and sniper, the SRU grapples with the psychological toll of their daily encounters with life-and-death scenarios. That means, unlike many procedurals that focus on the mystery of “whodunit,” Flashpoint zeroes in on the “whydunit” and the critical moments leading up to, during, and after a crisis. Each episode is a ticking clock, showcasing the tactical team’s efforts to de-escalate volatile situations, rescue hostages, and prevent further tragedy, often through negotiation as much as force.

What sets Flashpoint apart and makes it a must-watch for fans of police dramas is its commitment to portraying the emotional and ethical complexities faced by law enforcement in extreme circumstances. The series also doesn’t shy away from the aftermath of violence, exploring the impact on both the officers and the civilians involved. Viewers looking for a cop show that prioritizes character depth and the intricate dynamics of a specialized police unit will find Flashpoint to be a gripping and thought-provoking experience, highlighting the split-second decisions that can change lives forever.

2) Medium

Image courtesy of Paramount+

While Medium injects a significant dose of the supernatural into its crime-solving, at its core, it remains a compelling procedural anchored by strong characters and intriguing cases. The series stars Patricia Arquette as Allison DuBois, a wife and mother who discovers she has psychic abilities, allowing her to communicate with the dead, see future events, and get glimpses into the minds of criminals. She uses these unsettling gifts to assist the Phoenix District Attorney’s office, helping to solve disturbing crimes that would otherwise go cold.

Fans of cop shows who appreciate a unique investigative angle will find Medium a fascinating watch. Allison’s visions and dreams provide unconventional clues, forcing her and her skeptical but supportive boss, D.A. Manuel Devalos (Miguel Sandoval), to navigate the often-blurry line between intuition and evidence. The show balances the otherworldly aspects of Allison’s abilities with the grounded reality of police work and the personal toll her work takes on her family life, particularly with her pragmatic husband Joe (Jake Weber). It’s this blend of paranormal mystery and relatable human drama that makes Medium a standout.

3) No Activity

Image courtesy of Paramount+

For a decidedly different and hilariously mundane take on police work, No Activity is an absolute gem. This largely improvised comedy series focuses on the downtime and banal conversations between two low-level cops, Detectives Cullen (Patrick Brammall, who also co-created the series) and Tolbeck (Tim Meadows), during a prolonged stakeout. While they wait for the action to happen, the humor arises from their often-absurd discussions, personal anxieties, and the sheer boredom of their assignment. No Activity also cleverly expands to include the perspectives of the criminals they’re observing and the dispatch officers handling their calls, creating a web of interconnected awkward characters.

Viewers who enjoy cop shows but are looking for something that satirizes the genre’s tropes will find No Activity incredibly refreshing. It strips away the high-octane chases and dramatic confrontations to reveal the often-unseen quiet moments of law enforcement. The brilliant comedic timing of the cast, which features a rotating lineup of guest stars, and the show’s minimalist approach make it a truly original and laugh-out-loud experience.

4) Hawaii Five-O (Classic)

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Before the successful modern reboot, there was the iconic original Hawaii Five-O Classic, which first brought the stunning landscapes of Hawaii and high-stakes police action to television screens. Starring Jack Lord as the no-nonsense Detective Captain Steve McGarrett, head of an elite state police unit, this series defined a generation of cop shows with its memorable theme song, exotic locales, and McGarrett’s famous catchphrase, “Book ’em, Danno!” For twelve seasons, McGarrett and his loyal team, including Danny “Danno” Williams (James MacArthur), tackled everything from organized crime and local troublemakers to international spies.

For younger generations familiar only with the remake, diving into Hawaii Five-O Classic on Paramount+ is a rewarding experience. It offers a fascinating look at the roots of modern police procedurals, showcasing a straightforward storytelling style. The show captures a specific time and place, and its influence on the cop genre is undeniable, making it essential viewing for anyone wanting to appreciate the evolution of television’s crime fighters.

5) Limitless

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Based on the 2011 film of the same name, the Limitless TV series expands on the intriguing premise of a mysterious drug, NZT-48, that unlocks the full potential of the human brain. The show follows Brian Finch (Jake McDorman), a struggling musician who gains access to NZT and experiences its mind-bending effects, transforming him into the smartest person in the world for twelve hours at a time. Recruited by the FBI, Brian uses his enhanced abilities to help Special Agent Rebecca Harris (Jennifer Carpenter) and her team solve complex cases, all while secretly navigating a precarious relationship with Senator Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper, reprising his role from the film), who provides him with an immunity shot to NZT’s deadly side effects.

While not a traditional cop show, Limitless offers a fresh and exciting take on crime-solving that procedural fans will appreciate. Brian’s NZT-fueled insights allow for incredibly inventive investigative sequences, and the show cleverly visualizes his enhanced thought processes. The dynamic between the well-meaning but somewhat naive Brian and the more grounded FBI agents, particularly Agent Spelman Boyle (Hill Harper) and Special Agent-in-Charge Nasreen “Naz” Pouran (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), creates a compelling blend of high-tech thriller and character-driven drama.

6) Sleeper Cell

Image courtesy of Paramount+

The critically acclaimed series Sleeper Cell is a tense and provocative thriller that offers a gripping, albeit unsettling, look at domestic terrorism through the eyes of an undercover law enforcer. Michael Ealy delivers a powerful performance as Darwyn Al-Sayeed, a Black American Muslim FBI agent tasked with infiltrating a radical Islamic sleeper cell based in Los Angeles. Led by the charismatic but ruthless Faris al-Farik (Oded Fehr), the cell is plotting a major attack, and Darwyn must navigate the dangerous complexities of his deep cover assignment, constantly balancing his loyalty to his country with the need to maintain the trust of men committed to violence.

For viewers seeking a cop show that delves into the morally gray areas of intelligence and counter-terrorism, Sleeper Cell is a powerful and unflinching choice. The series is praised for its nuanced portrayal of its characters, avoiding easy stereotypes and exploring the diverse motivations and ideologies within the Muslim community and the terrorist cell itself. As a result, Sleeper Cell is a challenging but rewarding series that highlights the unseen efforts of law enforcement in preventing catastrophic events.

7) Lioness

Image courtesy of Paramount+

While Lioness operates in the high-stakes world of CIA covert operations rather than domestic police work, its focus on dedicated operatives putting their lives on the line to protect national security will resonate strongly with fans of law enforcement dramas. Inspired by a real-life U.S. Military program, the series follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña), a seasoned CIA officer who heads the Lioness, recruiting and handling female undercover operatives to infiltrate dangerous terrorist organizations. Her latest recruit is Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a tough Marine with a troubled past, tasked with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist financier.

Taylor Sheridan’s signature style of gritty realism and complex characterizations is on full display in Lioness. The show explores the immense pressure and personal sacrifices involved in such dangerous undercover work, as Joe attempts to balance her demanding career with her family life. Overseeing the program are high-ranking CIA officials Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), adding layers of political maneuvering to the field operations. For those who appreciate stories about law enforcers operating in extreme environments, Lioness delivers a thrilling and suspenseful experience.

8) Blue Bloods

Image courtesy of Paramount+

For over a decade, Blue Bloods has been a stalwart of network television, offering a compelling look at a family deeply entrenched in the world of New York City law enforcement. The series centers on the Reagans, led by Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a man who navigates the political complexities of his job while also being the patriarch of a family where nearly everyone wears a badge. His son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective, his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an Assistant District Attorney, and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) rises through the ranks as a police officer. Even Frank’s retired father, Henry (Len Cariou), was once Commissioner.

While a long-running hit, Blue Bloods still eludes younger generations that didn’t meet the series at its height. Still, Blue Bloods is well worth watching. The show successfully blends case-of-the-week investigations with the overarching personal and professional lives of its characters, offering a more traditional but deeply satisfying cop show experience. Its strength lies in its consistent focus on family dynamics, ethical dilemmas, and the iconic Sunday dinner scenes where the Reagans hash out their cases and moral viewpoints.

9) S.W.A.T.

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Inspired by the classic 1970s series and the 2003 film, the modern S.W.A.T. reboot stars Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a Los Angeles native and former Marine tasked with leading a specialized Special Weapons and Tactics unit. Born and raised in South L.A., Hondo often finds himself straddling the line between his loyalty to his “brothers in blue” and his commitment to the community he serves. The series tackles contemporary social issues while delivering high-octane action sequences as Hondo’s team confronts dangerous criminals, resolves hostage situations, and prevents large-scale threats.

S.W.A.T. offers a dynamic and action-packed viewing experience that fans of tactical police dramas will thoroughly enjoy. Alongside Moore, the ensemble cast includes Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Hondo’s experienced second-in-command, Alex Russell as Jim Street, a talented but impulsive officer, and Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, a third-generation S.W.A.T. officer. The show balances explosive set pieces with explorations of the characters’ personal lives and the challenges they face both on and off the job, making it a well-rounded and engaging modern cop show.

10) Inspector Gadget

Image courtesy of Paramount+

The original Inspector Gadget series is a delightful and often overlooked classic that presents a kid-friendly take on the crime-fighting genre. The titular Inspector Gadget (voiced by Don Adams) is a clumsy, bumbling cyborg police inspector equipped with a seemingly endless array of bizarre gadgets. Despite his best intentions and impressive arsenal, Gadget usually manages to create more chaos than solutions. Luckily, his brilliant niece Penny and her super-intelligent dog Brain are always secretly on the case, solving the crimes while Gadget inadvertently takes all the credit in his battles against the villainous Dr. Claw and his M.A.D. organization.

While geared towards a younger audience, adults who grew up with Inspector Gadget or appreciate classic animation will find a nostalgic charm in revisiting this series. In addition, the show serves as the perfect gateway to the investigation procedural genre, something that can be enjoyed by the whole family while there are still children too young to follow grittier crime stories. As such, Inspector Gadget is a reminder that crime-fighting can come in all forms, even hilariously incompetent ones.

