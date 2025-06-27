Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2025

With July just a few days away, Paramount+ is taking the opportunity to inform subscribers of all the new movies and TV shows set to arrive on the streamer in the month ahead. Wednesday saw the streamer release its monthly newsletter for July and there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Paramount+ has a couple of new and returning originals in July that TV fans likely already have on the calendar. Showtime’s highly anticipated Dexter follow-up series, Dexter: Resurrection, arrives on July 11th. This month will also see the streaming service release the third seasons of its new DORA series and acclaimed sci-fi adventure Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

You can check out the full list of Paramount’s July streaming additions below.

July 1st

A Soldier’s Story

A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk on the Moon

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

An Officer and a Gentleman

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boys And Girls

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Chicago

City of God

City of Men

Congo

Cracks

Crisis

Defiance

Don Jon

Downhill Racer

Election

Failure to Launch

Full Metal Jacket

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Gasoline Alley

Girl, Interrupted

Glory

Go

Hamburger Hill

Hit & Run

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number 2

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jarhead

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Limitless

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Machete Kills

Major League

Mud

Pet Sematary (2019)

Rules of Engagement

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Set It Off: Director’s Cut

Side Effects

Sleepless

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stardust

Staten Island Summer

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Book of Henry

The Fighter

The Gunman

The Killer Inside Me

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Patriot

The Presidio

The Quiet American

The Survivalist

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

Titanic

Training Day

World Trade Center

Zero Dark Thirty

Monster Summer

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, a group of friends team up with a retired police detective (played by Mel Gibson) to embark on an adventure to save their island.

July 2nd

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado premiere

In this new live-action movie, the world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

DORA season 3 premiere

It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!

July 8th

White Famous (season 1)

July 10th

The Great Debaters

Big Brother (season 27)

July 11th

Dexter: Resurrection series premiere

The highly-anticipated original drama series is a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, taking place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy.

July 13th

Alone in Berlin

July 16th

The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)

Max and the Midknights (season 1)

July 17th

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test their grit and resolve.

July 23rd

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)

July 30th

CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only