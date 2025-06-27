Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2025

With July just a few days away, Paramount+ is taking the opportunity to inform subscribers of all the new movies and TV shows set to arrive on the streamer in the month ahead. Wednesday saw the streamer release its monthly newsletter for July and there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.
Paramount+ has a couple of new and returning originals in July that TV fans likely already have on the calendar. Showtime’s highly anticipated Dexter follow-up series, Dexter: Resurrection, arrives on July 11th. This month will also see the streaming service release the third seasons of its new DORA series and acclaimed sci-fi adventure Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
You can check out the full list of Paramount’s July streaming additions below.
July 1st
A Soldier’s Story
A Walk Among the Tombstones
A Walk on the Moon
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
An Officer and a Gentleman
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Boys And Girls
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Chicago
City of God
City of Men
Congo
Cracks
Crisis
Defiance
Don Jon
Downhill Racer
Election
Failure to Launch
Full Metal Jacket
G.I. Blues
G.I. Jane
Gasoline Alley
Girl, Interrupted
Glory
Go
Hamburger Hill
Hit & Run
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number 2
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jarhead
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Limitless
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Machete Kills
Major League
Mud
Pet Sematary (2019)
Rules of Engagement
Saving Private Ryan
Seabiscuit
Set It Off: Director’s Cut
Side Effects
Sleepless
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Stardust
Staten Island Summer
Stop-Loss
The Aviator
The Book of Henry
The Fighter
The Gunman
The Killer Inside Me
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Patriot
The Presidio
The Quiet American
The Survivalist
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
Titanic
Training Day
World Trade Center
Zero Dark Thirty
Monster Summer
When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, a group of friends team up with a retired police detective (played by Mel Gibson) to embark on an adventure to save their island.
July 2nd
Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special
Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado premiere
In this new live-action movie, the world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.
DORA season 3 premiere
It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!
July 8th
White Famous (season 1)
July 10th
The Great Debaters
Big Brother (season 27)
July 11th
Dexter: Resurrection series premiere
The highly-anticipated original drama series is a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, taking place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy.
July 13th
Alone in Berlin
July 16th
The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)
Max and the Midknights (season 1)
July 17th
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere
The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test their grit and resolve.
July 23rd
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)
July 30th
CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only