‘Despicable Me 3’ Confirmed for Netflix in April

The Netflix lineup is about to get a major dose of Despicable!

While the streaming service has yet to unveil the full list of titles set to arrive in April, E! News has confirmed that the last installment in the Despicable Me franchise will debut in just a few weeks. According to the report, Despicable Me 3 will begin streaming on April 5.

Featuring the voices of Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig, Amanda Cosgrove, Trey Parker, Julie Andrews, Jenny Slate, and Steve Coogan, Despicable Me 3 told the story of Gru (Carrell) meeting his long-lost brother Dru (also Carrell). While Gru is doing everything he can to leave the criminal life behind, Dru arrives with one more heist in his back pocket. Of course, the dastardly former child star Balthazar Bratt (Parker) has a few plans of his own.

The film was initially released last summer and it hauled in an impressive $264 million at the box office. In addition, the cast and crew received the award for Best Animated Film at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

With that kind of money and praise it would seem as if another sequel is a forgone conclusion. While one has yet to be announced, Carrell has mentioned that he’d love to continue making more of them.

“I would love to [carry on making them], they’re so much fun,” the actor told Yahoo Movies. “They’re little pieces of positive energy that are put out in the world. In all honesty, that’s what’s special about them to me. They’re fun, they’re silly there’s no axe to grind, they’re free of cynicism, and that’s rare.”

Unless Netflix adds some of the other Despicable Me films to its lineup, this will be the only one of the franchise available on the streaming service.