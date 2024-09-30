Despicable Me 4 Streaming Date Confirmed, But You'll Have to Wait a Little Longer

After making some major waves in theaters earlier this year, the latest installment in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise is officially coming to the world of streaming. Despicable Me 4 is available now to stream on video on-demand services like Apple and Prime, but it will soon be making its way to a streaming service where it can be watched free with a subscription.

Despicable 4 will be making its streaming debut on Peacock October 31st, meaning that there is still a little over a month before it will be available on the platform. But its addition to Peacock before any other streamer shouldn't be much of a surprise, given that the NBCUniversal service has the first streaming rights to in-house animation studios like Illumination and DreamWorks.

It'll be a big month for Illumination films on Peacock, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie returns to the service on October 3rd, following a wildly successful run on Netflix.

Coming Soon to Peacock



Despicable Me 4 hits Peacock on October 31st, but the streaming service's biggest day for new additions next month will be October 1st. That day alone will see dozens of films added to Peacock's lineup.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's October 1st additions below!

1408

Abduction (2011)

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper ('95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School ('06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home ('15)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I'm Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2