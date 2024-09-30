Despicable Me 4 Streaming Date Confirmed, But You'll Have to Wait a Little Longer
The newest Despicable Me movie is coming to Peacock in October.
After making some major waves in theaters earlier this year, the latest installment in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise is officially coming to the world of streaming. Despicable Me 4 is available now to stream on video on-demand services like Apple and Prime, but it will soon be making its way to a streaming service where it can be watched free with a subscription.
Despicable 4 will be making its streaming debut on Peacock October 31st, meaning that there is still a little over a month before it will be available on the platform. But its addition to Peacock before any other streamer shouldn't be much of a surprise, given that the NBCUniversal service has the first streaming rights to in-house animation studios like Illumination and DreamWorks.
It'll be a big month for Illumination films on Peacock, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie returns to the service on October 3rd, following a wildly successful run on Netflix.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Despicable Me 4 hits Peacock on October 31st, but the streaming service's biggest day for new additions next month will be October 1st. That day alone will see dozens of films added to Peacock's lineup.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's October 1st additions below!
1408
Abduction (2011)
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper ('95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Casper's Scare School ('06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
Death Becomes Her
The Devil's Rejects
Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Fright Night
Get a Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home ('15)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I'm Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer's Body
Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
My Soul to Take
New In Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie's Halloween
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winter Castle
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2