‘Die Hard 6’ Official Title Revealed

It’s been 30 years since Die Hard was released, and it looks as though Bruce Willis‘ iconic action hero, John McClane, still has plenty left in the tank. A sixth Die Hard movie is currently in the works, and the project has taken another step forward by announcing its official title.

Rumors and reports had long suggested that the new Die Hard, which focused simultaneously on the current John McClane as well as a version of the character in his 20’s, would be called Die Hard: Year One. However, the team behind the production decided to go with a much simpler approach to this sequel’s title.

According to Empire Magazine, the script for the new Die Hard movie has been turned in, and it’s simply called McClane.

“You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, ‘McCLANE’,” producer Lorenzo diBonaventura told Empire. “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before.”

While speaking to Empire, diBonaventura also addressed rumors that the new movie would focus a lot more attention on the younger John McClane. The sixth Die Hard will spend equal time with Bruce Willis and the actor cast as his young counterpart. As the producer points out, you can’t have Die Hard without Bruce Willis.

“I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” he said. “The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”

Unfortunately, no other details regarding McClane have been revealed at this time. All we know is that the young John McClane will be involved, and it will give the character a deeper origin story than he received in the original film.

The most recent Die Hard film, A Good Day to Die Hard, was released back in 2013, and followed John to Russia as he teamed up with his CIA operative son, Jack McClane (Jai Courtney).

