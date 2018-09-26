Yippee-ki-yay: ‘Die Hard’ Finally Gets Funko Pops

It’s a good thing Funko finally delivered Die Hard Pop figures before we realized that there weren’t any, because we would have been outraged. Why did it take this long for Funko to make Pop figures based on the greatest Christmas movie / action movie ever made?

Whatever the reason, they’re here now and we couldn’t be happier. The lineup includes a bloody John McClane, evil mastermind Hans Gruber, Sergeant Al Powell (holding Twinkies), and Tony “Now I Have a Machine Gun” Vreski. You’ll be able to pre-order them all right here at some point today, September 26th. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live!

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Hans Gruber Pop figure in an alternate outfit at GameStop in October.

On a related note, it’s almost that time of year when you can gather the family round the fire for the traditional reading of A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic. Oh wait, there’s a disclaimer:

“Contains adult material including violence and strong language. Reader discretion is advised. Ho-ho-ho.”

Well, maybe kids that are 17 and over.

The storybook was written by comedian Doogie Horner in the style of the classic poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, and comes complete with machine guns, terrorists, a deadly hostage situation, and a wisecracking New York cop with marriage problems that always finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Will John be able to rescue the hostages and save Christmas? There’s only one way to find out. Well, two – but the storybook has some fun illustrations.

At the moment, you can grab A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic on Amazon for $12.96, which is 24% off the list price.

