‘Aladdin’ Releases New Look at Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine

Disney has released a new look at its live-action Aladdin‘s Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) via USA Today.

The musical re-imagining, directed by Sherlock Holmes and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword‘s Guy Ritchie, is a “bigger and brighter” spin on the 1992 animated Disney classic that starred Robin Williams, Scott explained.

A fan of the iconic Disney Princess who falls in love with street rat Aladdin (played in live-action by Mena Massoud), Scott added Jasmine and Aladdin are “the perfect partnership because they both need each other and teach each other,” while Jasmine — daughter of the Sultan (Navid Negahban) — embarks on her own journey of “finding her voice,” speaking up both for herself and the people of Agrabah.

“She gradually finds the courage to speak out against injustice and that’s kind of her objective from the start of the movie: ‘I see these people, I love them,’” Scott said.

The Power Rangers star, whose mother is of Indian descent, previously explained to EW it was “really powerful” to explore a whole new world by portraying a princess whose looks were similar to her own.

“Princess Jasmine is genuinely one of my favorite princesses growing up, although I feel like anyone would say that. But genuinely, she was it for me. It was her and Pocahontas; she was definitely top two, for sure. She’s someone who is so beloved, and having an animated character and bringing it to life in the way that it’ll be authentic and natural is the best part of the job for me,” Scott said.

“I love that in this movie, Jasmine’s main objective at the beginning of the movie is really to protect her people, to do right by them, and she’s a bad-arse, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get upset when she thinks Aladdin screws up.

“She definitely isn’t a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression, and she goes from asking for what she wants to really just taking it, and displaying that she is a leader, and that’s what I loved the most: Taking something and actually creating something with so much more depth was the most fun and the biggest honor for me, but I’m surrounded by amazing women that I can take inspiration from.”

Joining Scott and Massoud are Will Smith as the wish-granting Genie, Marwan Kenzari as Agrabah’s scheming Grand vizier Jafar, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden and loyal confidante Dalia, and Billy Magnussen as potential Jasmine suitor Prince Anders.

Aladdin opens May 24.