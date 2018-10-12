Internet Reacts to First Look at Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Disney released the first footage from its live-action Aladdin re-imagining during Thursday Night Football, dropping a brief teaser trailer previewing the magical world of Agrabah.

The first-look footage offered fans a peek at Mena Massoud as the titular street rat-turned-prince, but fans will have to wait longer to catch a glimpse at Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as the villainous and scheming Jafar, and Will Smith as Aladdin‘s magical benefactor Genie.

The Guy Ritchie-directed re-imagining of the 1992 animated classic that starred Robin Williams is the latest live-action reboot out of the studio following new spins on Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and Dumbo.

Alan Menken, who composed the iconic songs for the animated version with Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, returns to give the live-action musical an updated spin on the original songs as he did with last year’s Beauty and the Beast. Menken also crafted new songs for the film with La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote a new song for Jasmine and a duet she shares with Aladdin.

Navid Negahban, who plays Jasmine’s father, the Sultan, previously told Metro Ritchie maintained both his signature style and a faithfulness to the animated film when translating Aladdin to live-action.

“Guy is very sensitive. He was trying very hard to stay truthful and respectful to the culture and figuring out the best way to present the character and all the monsters,” Negahban said.

“It’s going to be a fun movie. I think it stays truthful to the storyline, but at the same time, you will see nuances of the characters that wasn’t captured in the animation film. You will see depth in the characters instead of just being entertained by the story.”

He added of the Sherlock Holmes and King Arthur director: “You will feel his signature. You will see his signature on the film. It will be a different shade of him.”

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar, David Negahban, and Nasim Pedrad, Aladdin releases May 24.

