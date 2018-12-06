‘Beauty And The Beast’ Attraction Sneak Peek Released by Tokyo Disneyland

Disney Parks has shared a sneak peek look at a new attraction headed to Tokyo Disneyland inspired by Disney’s 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast.

The ride, being readied for a spring 2020 debut, is the first ever ride-through attraction inspired by Beauty and the Beast and marks the first time its titular characters are realized as state-of-the-art audio animatronic figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With our advanced technology now, we can actually bring these characters to life and bring them off the screen, and have people experience them in the attraction,” says Megan Nowikowski, Senior Show Mechanical Engineer, Walt Disney Imagineering.

Imagineers teamed with artists and animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios to recreate Beauty and the Beast as an all-new dark ride experience, including Disney artists who worked on the original film that starred Paige O’Hara and Robby Benson.

The ride vehicles, inspired by teacup Chip, “gives guests this feeling of dance,” says Ted Robledo, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering.

“And as you know, the music of Beauty and the Beast is such a huge part of that experience, and this vehicle allows them to do that by giving them the sensation of actually dancing to this music.”

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast will escort riders through Beast’s magical castle as guests relive the story’s most memorable moments, including the show-stopping “Be Our Guest” musical sequence, the romantic “Something There,” and the sweeping first dance shared by Belle and the Beast set to “Beauty and the Beast,” as performed by Mrs. Potts (Angela Lansbury).

The attraction is housed in the near 98-foot-tall Beauty and the Beast Castle, which looms over the nearby Village Shoppes and La Taverne de Gaston, allowing guests to step into Belle’s quiet village.

Also newly hosted by the area is the 1,500-seat Fantasyland Forest Theatre, a dedicated indoor performance space to feature musical productions starring your favorite Disney characters.

Walt Disney Imagineering’s large-scale development plan for Tokyo Disneyland will also see the arrival of a new Big Hero 6-inspired attraction, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and Minnie’s Style Studio, Tokyo Disneyland’s first meet and greet location to star Minnie Mouse.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast opens spring 2020 exclusively at Tokyo Disneyland.