Disney Releases First ‘Christopher Robin’ Poster, Announces Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Get ready for a journey into the Hundred Acre Wood!

On Monday morning, Walt Disney Studios released the first poster for Christopher Robin, the upcoming live action adaptation of its classic Winnie the Pooh characters. Additionally, the studio announced that the trailer for the film would be debuting sometime on Tuesday.

“Sooner or later, your past catches up to you,” the tweet read. “Tomorrow, get your first look at Disney’s #ChristopherRobin.”

The poster, which you can see below, gives audiences the first look at Pooh in the movie. The lovable, honey-devouring bear is sitting in front of a suitcase with a hat over his face, keeping up his clumsy persona from the cartoons.

Chrisopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the title character, a much older version of the boy seen in the Winnie the Pooh animated movies. Having grown up and lost his way, Christopher’s childhood friends (Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, etc.) venture into our world to help him remember the loving and playful boy he once was.

The Christopher Robin trailer comes just in time to play in theaters across the country this weekend, ahead of Disney’s other live action adventure, A Wrinkle in Time. The studio also debuted the first teaser for Mary Poppins Returns during Sunday’s Academy Awards, which will likely join Christopher Robin in theaters this weekend.

Unfortunately, this does put a damper on Marvel fans hoping to see a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer sometime this week. While it’s not impossible that Disney could debut the full trailer this week, it’s unlikely that the studio would release trailers for three of its upcoming releases in the same time period.

Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin stars McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Chris O’Dowd, Toby Jones, Jim Cummings, Peter Capaldi, Brad Garrett, Mark Gatiss, and Sophie Okonedo. The film is set to hit theaters on August 3.

Are you excited to see Disney’s live action Christopher Robin movie? Could it ever top the classic Winnie the Pooh cartoons? Let us know in the comments below!