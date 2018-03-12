Fans React to ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer

Disney’s first Christopher Robin trailer is drawing strong reactions.

The live-action fairy tale, from Finding Neverland and Stranger Than Fiction director Marc Forster, sees a grown-up Christopher Robin (Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor) as a working-class family man who encounters his childhood friend — beloved stuffed bear Winnie the Pooh, voiced by longtime Disney star Jim Cummings — who helps him rediscover the joys of life.

Christopher Robin comes from Disney on the heels of other animated classics translated into live-action blockbusters, including Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, with a strong cast of familiar faces that includes Haley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Evelyn, Chris O’Dowd (Thor: The Dark World) as Tigger, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) as Eeyore, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) as Rabbit, and Toby Jones (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Owl.

Pooh vs. Paddington

The sweet-natured Christopher Robin brings Pooh and friends to life looking how one would expect a plush animal to look after magically springing to consciousness: Pooh’s appearance in the teaser trailer has fans online noting a similarity to the popular Paddington series, which also involves a big-hearted and fluffy CGI bear.

The designs of Pooh and his 100 Acre Woods friends are based more on A.A. Milne’s classic iterations, and their real-life stuffed animal counterparts, than the iconic look of Disney’s yellow-furred and rotund bear most famously seen in various animated movies and television shows.

Paddington and Pooh pic.twitter.com/DH1wEkQBrj — DaleCat ExterMeow (@Blablablakli) February 5, 2015

Please don’t make me pick between Paddington and Pooh you guys pic.twitter.com/0Z64Gl7ydo — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) March 6, 2018

I am still reeling from Janney v. Metcalf and I frankly just do not have the energy for Pooh v. Paddington pic.twitter.com/oS9UUwQ69X — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) March 6, 2018

am i too late pic.twitter.com/oQ8yPUPQVv — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 6, 2018

Paddington is a real bear and Pooh is an anthropomorphic teddy bear – stop pitting bears against each other. WE CAN HAVE BOTH!!! — Lauren Puga (@kittentarantino) March 6, 2018

winnie the pooh would lay waste to paddington bear and i won’t entertain any fools who think otherwise — ??big milk?? (@babeofwrath) March 10, 2018

They will put it all on the line and fight with their Bear hands#UFC230 #Paddington Vs #Pooh



Who you got ? @ufc pic.twitter.com/HZUHxVxtWp — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 7, 2018

Oh, Bother

Not everyone was taken with the quaint and feel-good wholesomeness of a live-action spin on Winnie the Pooh.



Some took issue with Pooh’s more realistic makeover while others predict Christopher Robin to be Hook but with teddy bears:

Hey hi there, quick question, who decided to color correct a winnie the pooh movie to look like an action thriller?



Pooh looks like he’s gonna help Christopher Robin avenge the death of his fam, but by the 3rd arc he realizes he starts killing for the thrill, not for revenge. pic.twitter.com/g0UtNZQq8m — Sara Alfageeh (@TheFoofinator) March 9, 2018

I feel like that Christopher Robin movie is gonna be trash, but the ending is gonna be sad because him & Pooh are going to say their final goodbyes to each other — (eliza) (@icyoue) March 10, 2018

okay but 1) Christopher Robin was a dry character so he barely deserves a movie 2) my nostalgia > the plot of the movie in my eyes. He doesnt look like the Pooh I gres up on. So again the whole thing can go in the trash — janet (@itsJANAEduhhh) March 7, 2018

WAIT A MINUTE THE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN MOVIE IS JUST HOOK HOLD UP HOOOOLD ON — party rockers in th e house tonight (@BrytonJSwan) March 8, 2018

Anyone else think this movie is going to suck? “Goodbye Christopher Robin” just came out a while ago! Why do we need another stupid movie about Winnie the Pooh? This looks like a bad retred of “Hook.” — Entropy (@Entropy345) March 8, 2018

Christopher Robin is Hook with stuffed animals instead of lost boys and frankly I can’t see the appeal if I don’t see Rufio. pic.twitter.com/ARvdzfzZsO — Matthew Burbridge (@mburbridge26) March 8, 2018

Seems like Christopher Robin may just be Hook with different characters — Alfred Green (@alfred_green) March 8, 2018

An Old Friend

But the good response outweighs the bad, and many Twitter users had the Christopher Robin trailer stirring up feelings of warm nostalgia over the “hunny”-loving bear:





Me: psh I’m a grown woman. #ChristopherRobin is probably not going to really appeal to me.



Me after the trailer: GOTTA GET UP. GOTTA GET GOING. GONNA SEE A FRIEND OF MINE ? pic.twitter.com/2qa0aBJ5f2 — Jessica: Queen of Wakanda (@ButerflySamurai) March 8, 2018

I don’t see the issue with CHRISTOPHER ROBIN being similar to HOOK. Just because an idea was tried once, and especially when it doesn’t work out, doesn’t mean we should trash it forever. HOOK had an interesting angle, let’s try to see if we can get it right this time. — James Mecker (@JimmyMecks) March 6, 2018

I have major nostalgia after watching the trailer for Christopher Robin. Winnie the Pooh was my favorite growing up and hearing Pooh’s voice sound the same got me. ? I would DIE for that bear. ??? — Karen (@thatkarebear) March 7, 2018

I actually feel sick (?) with nostalgia hearing Pooh’s voice in the Christopher Robin trailer :/ I’m going to be a MESS watching that film — distressed noise (@huurriet) March 8, 2018

I would like to give the Christopher Robin movie a shoutout for making me nostalgia cry from a minute long teaser like chill — Meg (@meg_oconnor37) March 8, 2018

GOOD EVENING NOT TO SAY I PUBLICALLY BAWLED AT WORK AT THE TRAILER FOR CHRISTOPHER ROBIN BUT YES I DID GODDAM NOSTALGIA I HAVE WAITED SO LONG — Immi Wright (@immi_wright) March 7, 2018

Someone relive my childhood w me and watch Christopher Robin — Hello? (@isaiahbaltz) March 7, 2018

?? DEEP IN THE HUNDRED ACRE WOODS WHERE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN PLAYS, YOULL FIND THE ENCHANTED NEIGHBOOR HOOD OF CHISTOPHERS CHILDHOOD DAYS ?? now im in my childhood feels — Calista Davis (@poetnowuknowit) March 7, 2018

Willy, Nilly, Silly Old Bear

Pooh Bear is one of Disney’s most cherished properties, and two simple words — Pooh uttering the name of his dear old friend — immediately captured the heart of Winnie the Pooh fans.

Pooh’s unmistakable voice, given to him by accomplished voice actor and Disney veteran Jim Cummings, who has voiced Pooh since 1988, had fans reacting emotionally:

Pooh: “I don’t see any cracks, a few wrinkles maybe.”



Just saw the trailer for Christopher Robin. How am I already crying? pic.twitter.com/7ut3XPUXPo — Murray R.O. (@EatRayLove) March 6, 2018

tell me why when i was watching the christopher robin teaser trailer i started crying when i heard poohs voice — (˙༥˙(☜ (@poppyhilIs) March 7, 2018

when pooh said “christopher robin” i started crying oh my god https://t.co/9Za7I1tDnj — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) March 7, 2018

I literally started crying when i heard Pooh say Christopher Robin.. Imagine when I see tigger and piglet, i’m gonna lose it.?? I cant wait!!!!! https://t.co/vRj2DKrv7h — polly ? (@pollyxflo) March 7, 2018

I AM LEGIT CRYING, I cried as soon as Pooh said Christopher Robin https://t.co/M4OtISsjNA — DakotaMorgan (@dakotamorgan18) March 8, 2018

me watching the Christopher Robin trailer and hearing Pooh’s voice pic.twitter.com/o7ySN5Ia9f — sunshine juwie? (@juwiekhan) March 7, 2018

It’s crazy how emotional nostalgia can make me. I watched that Christopher Robin trailer and when I heard Pooh’s voice I teared up. — Christian (@chrstnbrynprz) March 6, 2018

Me becoming over emotional and crying a bit while watching Christopher Robin as it reminds me of pleasant moments from my childhood. pic.twitter.com/KCYHrUnUkQ — Aldin (@aztectm) March 6, 2018

Me: oh cool they’re making a Winnie the Pooh live action remak…

*sees photo of adult Christopher Robin and Pooh.

*feels Disney nostalgia. Will definitely cry when watching pic.twitter.com/nt4o9kDpm4 — Rowland Scheessele (@rowescheess) March 8, 2018

That teaser trailer for Christopher Robin hits me right in the nostalgia bone. ? pic.twitter.com/n5gOXhQEFe — William (@DubPat85) March 6, 2018

Christopher Robin: oh I’ve cracked

Pooh: i don’t see any cracks. a few wrinkles maybe

Me: pic.twitter.com/LGeq8EB1eW — bruno mars, the planetary vulture (@mistyknghts) March 6, 2018

No like I’m actually crying, this is my childhood!!!!



Christopher Robin Official Teaser Trailer https://t.co/KOqnajT0VG via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/WxIbaxSn6H — Karolina / Pixel (@karolina_irena) March 6, 2018

Disney’s Christopher Robin opens August 3rd.

—

