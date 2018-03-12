Movies

Fans React to ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer

Disney’s first Christopher Robin trailer is drawing strong reactions.The live-action fairy tale, […]

Disney’s first Christopher Robin trailer is drawing strong reactions.

The live-action fairy tale, from Finding Neverland and Stranger Than Fiction director Marc Forster, sees a grown-up Christopher Robin (Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor) as a working-class family man who encounters his childhood friend — beloved stuffed bear Winnie the Pooh, voiced by longtime Disney star Jim Cummings — who helps him rediscover the joys of life.

Christopher Robin comes from Disney on the heels of other animated classics translated into live-action blockbusters, including Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, with a strong cast of familiar faces that includes Haley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Evelyn, Chris O’Dowd (Thor: The Dark World) as Tigger, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) as Eeyore, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) as Rabbit, and Toby Jones (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Owl.

Pooh vs. Paddington

The sweet-natured Christopher Robin brings Pooh and friends to life looking how one would expect a plush animal to look after magically springing to consciousness: Pooh’s appearance in the teaser trailer has fans online noting a similarity to the popular Paddington series, which also involves a big-hearted and fluffy CGI bear. 

The designs of Pooh and his 100 Acre Woods friends are based more on A.A. Milne’s classic iterations, and their real-life stuffed animal counterparts, than the iconic look of Disney’s yellow-furred and rotund bear most famously seen in various animated movies and television shows. 

Oh, Bother

Not everyone was taken with the quaint and feel-good wholesomeness of a live-action spin on Winnie the Pooh

Some took issue with Pooh’s more realistic makeover while others predict Christopher Robin to be Hook but with teddy bears:

An Old Friend

But the good response outweighs the bad, and many Twitter users had the Christopher Robin trailer stirring up feelings of warm nostalgia over the “hunny”-loving bear: 

Willy, Nilly, Silly Old Bear

Pooh Bear is one of Disney’s most cherished properties, and two simple words — Pooh uttering the name of his dear old friend — immediately captured the heart of Winnie the Pooh fans.

Pooh’s unmistakable voice, given to him by accomplished voice actor and Disney veteran Jim Cummings, who has voiced Pooh since 1988, had fans reacting emotionally: 

  

Disney’s Christopher Robin opens August 3rd.

