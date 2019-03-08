Nicole Kidman Reportedly on Shortlist for Key Role in Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Walt Disney Studios is still actively developing a live-action movie based on Cruella de Vil, starring Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone as the titular 101 Dalmatians villain. As it turns out, the production has its eyes set on yet another A-list Oscar-winner to fill its second key role.

The Hashtag Show reported on Friday that Disney is keen on casting Nicole Kidman, who recently starred in WB and DC’s Aquaman, to play the role of Baroness. This character would act as the antagonist to Cruella in the film, and is vital to the character’s turn to evil.

While Kidman seems to he the front-runner, Disney is apparently also looking at Emma Thompson, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, and Demi Moore for the role.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is currently attached to helm the project, following the departure of Alex Timbers due to scheduling differences. He’s currently working on pre-production now, with a goal of beginning the actual production by the end of the summer. The script for Cruella is now being rewritten by The Favourite scribe Tony McNamara.

In addition to the updated casting information, THS also shared a brief synopsis for Cruella, which you can find below.

Estella (Cruella De Vil) lives on the streets of 1970’s London with other hoodlums, where we learn the real origins behind Estella’s hatred of Dalmatians.

This Cruella movie will mark the second time a classic Disney villain is getting their own live-action backstory. Angelina Jolie brought the iconic villain from Sleeping Beauty to life in 2014’s Maleficent. Jolie will reprise the role in a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, later this year.

Are you looking forward to Disney’s Cruella movie? What other villains should get their own origin film? Let us know in the comments!

