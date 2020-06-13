Disney Releases New VR Frozen Short

Disney has released a new VR Frozen short based on the sequel. Myth: A Frozen Tale launch on the Oculus Quest website and is available for people with one of those headsets. The entire short is about 8 minutes long and Evan Rachel Wood lent her vocal talents to the animation. Walt Disney Animation studios worked in concert with Oculus to bring this project to life. Myth is framed through a bedtime tale with an Arendellian family. Over the course of the adventure, the viewer is transported to many whimsical environments and finds themselves in the thick of all the action. The entire experience costs $2.99 to download, but if you have a bunch of Frozen fans in the household, that price will probably be worth it.

Myth is directed by Jeff Gipson and he talked to Oculus about how this entire project came together.

“I directed Cycles, which was Disney Animation’s first VR short film, and we were blown away by the positive reception at film festivals and even received some awards,” Gipson explained. “Internally, our studio executives and leadership began thinking about how to continue exploring storytelling in the medium.”

He continued, “Jennifer Lee (Chief Creative Officer/Director and Writer of Frozen & Frozen 2)) approached me and asked if I wanted to create something for Frozen 2 in VR. I was extremely excited but also pretty nervous because I wanted to create something that would do justice to the storytelling in Frozen and leverage the unique capabilities of VR. It’s pretty incredible that Jenn Lee, Chris Buck, Peter Del Vecho, and Clark Spencer not only trusted me to create something for the world of Frozen but also allowed me to have complete creative freedom.”

Disney describes Myth: A Frozen Tale:

Experience the world of Disney’s Frozen as never before with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated short film, Myth: A Frozen Tale. Just as you settle in and enjoy a bedtime story with an Arendellian family, the home suddenly shifts around you, as you are transported into an enchanted forest. Things are not as they first appear, as the elemental spirits of air, fire, water and earth make their presence known. The combination of traditional hand-drawn & CG animation are choreographed to an original score resulting in a visual poem where the audience is front and center.

