Disney’s Jungle Cruise Star Dwayne Johnson Promises an Epic Adventure

Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson promises an “epic adventure” when the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film, inspired by the iconic Disneyland ride, sails into theaters.

In a behind-the-scenes photo published to Instagram, Johnson praises “visionary” director Collet-Serra and calls Jungle Cruise the “adventure of a lifetime.” The star also teases his character, riverboat captain Frank, “annoys the sh-t” out of Emily Blunt’s Lily Houghton with “very bad, but oh so good puns.”

Frank will shepherd the Houghton siblings (Blunt and Jack Whitehall) on a mission to discover a tree possessing magical healing powers. Along the way, they’ll be forced to contend with a rival from a “conquistador background,” played by Edgar Ramirez, as well as a competing German expedition.

In August, Johnson shared a look at the film’s sprawling set when dedicating the project to visionary creator Walt Disney.

“This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world,” Johnson said in the video.

One of the original opening-day attractions still in operation at the theme park founded in 1955, Jungle Cruise continues to delight Disneyland guests of all ages as a can’t-skip attraction — one perfect for a big screen translation.

“In 1955, Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise ride, and how about this? Walt Disney himself was the very first Skipper for the very first Jungle Cruise ride,” Johnson said.

“It is with great honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story. Walt, this one is for you buddy. And world, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.”

Collet-Serra directs from a script penned by John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Michael Green (Bad Santa).

Producers include Dany Garcia (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Hiram Garcia (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), John Davis and John Fox (Game Night), Douglas C. Merrifield (The Shallows), and Scott Sheldon (Baywatch).

Jungle Cruise sails into theaters July 24, 2020.