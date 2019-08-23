Disney Releases First Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Poster

Disney has released the first poster for its Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, which you can check out below. It’s fair to say that this official poster captures the spirit of the 1955 animated original much better than that first teaser image did.

Here’s the first Lady and the Tramp poster, courtesy of the D23 Expo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney+ released the poster on Twitter, with the following caption:

“Lady and the Tramp, a new take on a timeless classic, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12.”

Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is helming this Lady and the Tramp remake, with a script by Andrew Bujalski. Lady and the Tramp stars Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, as the titular Lady and Tramp (respectively). The film will also feature voice roles from Janelle Monae, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, and Sam Elliot, as well as Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Arturo Castro, Ardian Martinez and Yvette Nicole Brown in the human roles.

Check out the synopsis for the film, below:

“Lady and the Tramp is set to tell the story of “an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady (Tessa Thompson) who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp (Justin Theroux), and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch scene.”

Lady and the Tramp will start streaming on Disney+ on November 12th.