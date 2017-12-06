Disney Pursuing ‘Chicago’ Director to Helm Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Disney is aiming to make The Little Mermaid a part of our world, and the studio believes it has found the director who can make it happen.

According to Deadline, Disney has made Rob Marshall the top choice to direct the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. This updated take on the classic animation will be produced by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, with Miranda writing some new songs for the film.

The report states that Marshall has been offered the job by Disney, and is waiting until after the holidays to decide.

Marshall is no stranger to directing big-budget musicals, having directed films such as Chicago and Nine, the former of which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

In addition to his experience with the world of musicals, Marshall has a long history with Disney. If he decided to take on The Little Mermaid, it would be his fourth film with the studio. Marshall previously directed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods (another musical) and the upcoming sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, which will be released on December 25, 2018.

The Little Mermaid is just one of multiple live action adaptations of classic Disney films currently in the works. Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith as Genie, is set to hit theaters in 2019, followed by Jon Favreau’s The Lion King and Niki Caro’s Mulan.