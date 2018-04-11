Disney Launches a ‘Little Mermaid’ Pool Party Collection That Has Everything

At this point, many of you might be wondering whether or not summer will ever arrive this year. Don’t worry folks, it will (probably), and when it does you’ll want to be ready for it with items from Disney’s new The Little Mermaid Pool Party Collection.

The collection is a collaboration between Oh My Disney and Shop Disney, and includes everything from a Mermaid tail towel to a figural Flounder cup, but the Sebastian pool float is really the centerpiece. You can shop the entire collection right here, and the code SHIPMAGIC will score you free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the items mentioned above, we’re also loving these shiny Ariel mermaid leggings, this “Poor Unfortunate Souls” Ursula cropped hoodie, “The Human World is a Mess” Sebastian t-shirt, and this Ariel tote bag. You really can’t go wrong here – everything is fantastic. It’s a super fun collection for the pool or the beach that absolutely screams Disney.

On a related note, Hot Topic has been cranking out fashions and accessories based on Disney‘s The Little Mermaid for quite some time, but back in March they launched a limited edition fashion collection “that’s all about Ariel”.

You can shop the entire The Little Mermaid collection right here, and pretty much everything is on sale right now. The new releases that are part of the Ariel fashion collection include:

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Tie Dye Part of Your World Leggings

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Cold Shoulder Romper

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Striped Tank Top

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Top

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Pink Shortalls

• The Little Mermaid Ariel Mermaid Iridescent Mesh Shirt

At this point, it appears that most of the items in The Little Mermaid Ariel collection are available in plus-sizes, but most of them are online exclusives. Grab your favorites right here before the discounts expire! You might also want to check out the Seashell Holographic Crossbody Bag, because it’s the perfect accessory to pair with this collection.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.