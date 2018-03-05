‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Poster Released

Walt Disney Pictures has released the one sheet poster for Mary Poppins Returns, and it’s practically perfect in every way.

Disney debuted the first trailer Sunday night during the 90th Academy Awards on ABC.

The sequel to Walt Disney’s 1964 musical classic sees Emily Blunt (Into the Woods, A Quiet Place) portray the magical nanny, who reunites with Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) in 1930s London.

Blunt succeeds actress Julie Andrews, whose portrayal won her the Best Actress Oscar.

Blunt is joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, star of Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton, whose Jack is a lamplighter and apprentice to Dick Van Dyke’s Bert.

Blunt and Miranda are joined by Academy Award winners Meryl Streep (Topsy) and Colin Firth (William Weatherall Wilkins) and Academy Award nominees Julie Walters (Ellen) and Angela Lansbury (Balloon Lady).

Pixie Davies and newcomer Joel Dawson join as Anabel and Georgie Banks, the newest wide-eyed children to experience a magical adventure with the umbrella-flying Mary Poppins.

Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods) directs from a script penned by two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland, Life of Pi).

Marshall produces with John DeLuca (Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Marc Platt (La La Land, Aladdin), alongside executive producer Callum McDougall (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Spectre) and co-producers Michael Zimmer (Nine) and Angus More Gordon (Into the Woods).

“When Disney came to me, the first thing you immediately feel is daunted, because how can you ever even be in that same world as that brilliant original perfect movie?” Marshall told EW.

Despite an initial wariness of bringing the cherished character back to the big screen, Marshall took a deeper look into author P.L. Travers’ books on Disney’s recommendation.

“We realized there was such a wealth of adventures that never materialized onscreen, and I thought, maybe there’s a reason to do this film,” Marshall said.

“He always thought about it, but respectfully was reticent because he has such affection for the original,” said Platt, “and to step into those shoes was a big undertaking.”

Mary Poppins Returns floats into theaters Christmas Day.