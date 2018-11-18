Disney Wishes Mickey Mouse a Happy 90th Birthday in New Video

Disney wished mascot Mickey Mouse a happy birthday Sunday with a 90-second video celebrating 90 years of magic.

Everything Mickey in a minute (and a half)! You’ll be all ears for 90 years of Mickey in 90 seconds. #Mickey90 pic.twitter.com/8eg0hFyitu — Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2018

The collection includes clips from such seminal Mickey Mouse shorts as Plane Crazy, The Band Concert, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Thru the Mirror, Brave Little Tailor, Lonesome Ghosts, Hawaiian Holiday, and Get a Horse!, as well as films as Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

Also included in the video are snippets from Steamboat Willie, creator Walt Disney’s first cartoon to boast fully synchronized sound. Steamboat Willie was the third Mickey short produced, but the first released on Nov. 18, 1928, marking the recognized first appearance of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Disney also released a video featuring birthday wishes from stars across the Disney, ABC, and Freeform families, including Cameron Dove (Marvel Rising), Yara Shahidi (grown-ish), Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), and Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms).

Mickey will make his next reappearance on the big screen in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters Wednesday, in a homage to 1940’s Fantasia.

A hand-drawn Sorcerer Mickey can be spotted when Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) visits the Oh My Disney portal, courtesy of Mark Henn, the supervising animator behind The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel, Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle, and Aladdin‘s Jasmine.

In celebration of Mickey’s 90th Anniversary, keep a sharp eye out for this very special easter egg in #RalphBreaksTheInternet when #Vanellope visits “@OhMyDisney,” the happiest place online – sorcerer Mickey, hand-drawn by legendary animator Mark Henn. #Mickey90 pic.twitter.com/daovovhBpw — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 18, 2018

The Walt Disney Company celebrated Mickey’s 90th with its annual #ShareYourEars campaign, with donations benefitting Make-A-Wish, and the Celebrating Mickey Blu-ray, featuring 13 Mickey Mouse shorts.

Mickey and Minnie will also be celebrated at Walt Disney World and will headline Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park in 2019.