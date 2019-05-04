Disney Unveils Stunning New IMAX Aladdin Poster

Disney has started to roll out more promotional material for Aladdin, but this new poster might just be the most stunning piece of marketing yet. The new poster is in support of Aladdin in IMAX, and man is it pretty. The poster features a gorgeous swath of purples, reds, pinks, blues with the characters from the film all following the trail into the Genie’s lamp. Genie, Jafar, Jasmine, Raja, Aladdin, and Abu all make appearances, with the IMAX and Aladdin logos clad in gold to complete the ensemble. Granted, this is just a poster, but if you’re going to make one why not make it as stunning as this, right?

You can check out the poster in all its glory below. “Check out this exclusive @IMAX poster for Disney’s #Aladdin, and see the film in theaters and in IMAX on May 24.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aladdin comes from director Guy Ritchie, and while he’s made a few changes to the story and added some new characters, the first trailers have largely looked like the animated classic come to life. The initial reaction to Will Smith’s blue Genie wasn’t exactly warm, but subsequent trailers have looked much better, and at the moment the film is looking at around an $80 million opening weekend.

That would be a nice jump up from Disney’s last live-action adaptation Dumbo, which disappointed with only $46 million and didn’t really recover. Aladdin is a much bigger movie though than Dumbo and is more in line with classic Disney stories like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, so here’s hoping that helps it perform at the box office.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!