Disney Releases Musical ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Clip

Disney has released a new clip from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (via Fandango). The clip sees huggable snowman Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) and reindeer Sven going door to door in search of family holiday traditions.

You can listen to the full song, “That Time of Year,” in the video above. The original songs come from theatrical writing team Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson with original score by Frozen composer Christophe Beck and Jeff Morrow, who contributed additional music to Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man.

Disney released the complete Olaf’s Frozen Adventure soundtrack on November 3. The 21-minute short film sees Olaf‘s attempts to bring a holiday tradition to Arendelle and sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Olaf’s Frozen Adventure proceeds showings of Disney-Pixar’s Coco, in theaters November 22.

Gad, Menzel and Bell will reprise their roles in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ full-length Frozen 2, releasing November 27, 2019.

