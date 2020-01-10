Disney+ Orders Space Camp Reboot

Disney continues to waste no time in developing new projects for Disney+ and now they’re tapping into the huge library of IP that came with their purchase of 21st Century Fox. The latest film in the works for the new streaming platform is none other than a reboot of Space Camp, based on the 1986 film. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell have been hired to write the script. This marks the second major project for Day and Seidell on Disney+ as the pair will also write the script for the Home Alone reboot in the works for the streamer.

Released in June of 1986, SpaceCamp (stylized as one word originally), focused on a group of kids attending the NASA-themed summer learning experience. While sitting on board a ship undergoing an engine check, they’re unwittingly launched into space and must navigate their way home using what they’ve learned.

Though released to mixed critical response and tepid box office results, the original film has become a cult hit in many circles in the decades since. Despite starring an all-star 80s roster that included Kate Capshaw, Kelly Preston, Lea Thompson, Tom Skerritt, Tate Donovan, Terry O’Quinn, and even a young Joaquin Phoenix, the film failed to find an audience in theaters, partially due to the Challenger disaster which occurred just months before its release.

This week it was revealed that Disney’s portfolio of streaming services (which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) to be valued at over $100 billion to the entertainment company. The report from CNBC reveals that the trio of properties are valued around $108 billion, about 69 percent of Netflix’s current worth.

Earlier this month, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan estimated the service will reach upwards of 25 million users by the end of March. Disney still has a long-haul ahead of itself in the SVOD world as it faces the titans that been cementing themselves as powerhouses for years. As per Netflix’s last quarterly earnings call, the company has north of 158 million users. Hulu, on the other hand, has reportedly been hovering around the 28 million mark for the last year.

