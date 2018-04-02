The Internet Reacts to First Look at Pixar Short ‘Bao’

Disney-Pixar will premiere animated short Bao ahead of Incredibles 2 when the super sequel makes its way to theaters this June.

The seven-and-a-half-minute short is steered by Pixar storyboard artist Domee Shi, marking the first time in the studio’s 32-year history a short has been directed by a woman.

The first-time director previously served as story artist on Pixar’s Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Bao tells the story of “a Chinese-Canadian woman suffering from the depression of an empty nest, who gets a second shot at motherhood when one of her handmade dumplings comes alive,” per an exclusive first look cooked up by Entertainment Weekly.

“Often times it felt like my mom would treat me like a precious little dumpling, wanting to make sure I was safe, that I didn’t go out late, all that stuff,” said Shi, who was inspired to tell a story inspired by her upbringing as the only child to Chinese immigrants. “I just wanted to create this magical, modern-day fairy tale, kind of like a Chinese Gingerbread Man story. The word ‘bao’ actually means two things in Chinese: Said one way, it means steamed bun. Said another, it means something precious. A treasure.”

The short promises the same blend of magic and heavy familial themes that resonated so strongly in Pixar features Up and Coco, making Bao just the latest reason for the internet to be excited about Incredibles 2.

“…about a Chinese-Canadian woman suffering from the depression of an empty nest, who gets a second shot at motherhood when one of her handmade dumplings comes alive.”



*wailing uncontrollably* https://t.co/77emR3Ufok — Susan Cheng (@scheng_) March 30, 2018

So happy to see more asian american representation in the media. On top of that, Domee Shi is the first woman at Pixar to direct a short. Bao seems so wholesome, cute, and relatable. Props to Pixar, really hoping to see more of this ❤️ (also, hooray for women in animation!!!) https://t.co/qXOuyScMJr — Kelly (@kjellyy) March 31, 2018

I have a feeling this will make me cry??? Maybe leave me deceased??? Or am I overreacting??? https://t.co/u6gR3zjiQZ — ?️‍?(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@achmonstr) March 31, 2018

omg main character is chinese-canadian REPRESENTTTTT https://t.co/C7Gd5EDT8L — christine (@ritardando16) March 31, 2018

More media like this please. https://t.co/P10vNR31Jy — Charlene You (@Char_Cherie) March 31, 2018

the rumors are true: i am Already Crying https://t.co/A5BBNKV6Ib — Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) March 30, 2018

the news of the new Pixar short, BAO, literally made me cry crocodile tears — ? erica (@aumighty) March 31, 2018

if you think im going to spend my time in a theater watching a pixar movie about a dumpling that comes alive then you are absolutely right — justine (@biticonjustine) March 31, 2018

I thought I could not be more excited about #Incredibles2 and then this — I’m requesting June 15th off on Monday. https://t.co/eDBMYalMyc — Andrea Ruggirello (@AndreaRuggs) March 31, 2018

Pixar’s Coco, celebrating the Latinx community and culture, released over Thanksgiving weekend, and strummed its way to over $769 million worldwide.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature earlier this month, giving the Emeryville animation studio its ninth Oscar in the category.

Incredibles 2 — the long awaited sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles — reunites director Brad Bird (Ratatouille) with stars Holly Hunter (Elastigirl) and Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible) as Helen and Bob Parr, mom and dad to a clan of young supers: Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and unwieldy baby Jack Jack. Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, Sophia Bush and Samuel L. Jackson co-star.

Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.