Disney Pixar Releases First Look at Onward Starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland

The first look at Disney and Pixar’s Onward has been released. The film will star Marvel Cinematic Universe breakouts Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. The animated film released a couple of still images of the animated creatures a few of these cast members will be playing.

In Onward, Pratt will play the “boisterous older brother” character to Holland’s “gawky, more reserved younger sibling.” Louis-Dreyfus comes in as the teen characters’ mom, with this information first being revealed by People. “Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother,” Onward writer and director Dan Scanlon, who previously helmed Monsters University, said. “We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”

Below is a photo of Holland’s Ian (on the left) and Pratt’s older brother character (right).

“We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that,” Scanlon said of Pratt’s character. “Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”

Below is the first look at Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Mom, with Holland’s Ian and an apparent pet dragon.

There hasn’t been many details regarding the Mom character just yet but the director did confirm Holland and Pratt got to work together after having spent time together on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“They are clearly friends,” Scanlon said. “They’ve worked together before and hung out together. It was fun to sit back and watch them make each other laugh.”

Onward is set for release on March 6, 2020.