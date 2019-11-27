Disney+ Crosses 15 Million Downloads, Disney Stock Hits New High

Disney+ is the hottest thing in streaming video as it has crossed another major download threshold. In a note released Tuesday, tracking house Apptopia revealed (via Variety) Disney+ has been downloaded an estimated 15.5 million times, with upwards of 86-percent of that base coming from consumers in the United States. Since its launch November 12th, the Disney+ app has been the top free app in both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Apptopia also suggests the app itself has reached 25.6 million sessions per day since it first launched.

It should be noted Disney has previously said it doesn’t plan on releasing subscriber numbers outside of the company’s quarterly earnings calls. That means the download numbers from Apptopia don’t necessarily reflect the actual number of subscribed accounts; rather, just how many times the app has been download through the various digital marketplaces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wall Street responded kindly to the Apptopia news, launching Disney ($DIS) stock to an all-new high. At closing today, Disney stocks settled at $151.57 per share, more than the $150 record the company previously set the day after its SVOD service launched.

As of now, Disney+ is currently only available in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. Disney chief Bob Iger previously revealed the company hopes to have over 90 million subscribers in 2024; by then, the service should be available worldwide.

Stock analyst Mark Kelley noted to his clients last week that despite a strong launch, the House of Mouse has yet to make a substantial dent in Netflix’s base. “Despite Disney+’s strong launch, Netflix’s domestic app download trends remain within historical bounds even with YoY growth deceleration from the prior week,” Kelley said is his note to clients. “We think that investors will remain cautious until reported results tell the same story. We remain Neutral on Netflix, given concerns around valuation and capital intensity.”

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.