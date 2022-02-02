Disney+ Has Two Hits in Top 3 Streaming Charts Against Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Thanks to streaming services, viewers are having more opportunities than ever to check out or revisit films from the past year. 2021 brought quite a few noteworthy animated hits — and it looks like two of them are dominating the most recent Nielsen ratings report. According to the company’s data for Total Minutes Viewed between December 27, 2021 and January 02, 2022, Disney+’s Encanto was viewed a total of 2.198 billion minutes that week. Netflix’s Don’t Look Up placed second on the list with 2.024 billion minutes, while the Disney+ debut of Ron’s Gone Wrong was viewed a total of 378 million minutes.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Meanwhile, Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith. Octavio Rodriguez serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham. Ron’s Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

