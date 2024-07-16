Disney+ Reportedly Developing Live Channels for MCU, Simpsons, and More

As Disney+ looks for its next big thing, insiders suggest the streamer is mulling over the addition of some sizable infrastructure changes. In a new report from the Wall Street Journal, it’s said the Mouse is looking into developing “live” channels for Disney-owned content. Should a greenlight happen on the move, the service would add something not unlike Pluto TV or, more archaic, regular old television. The idea is to have a steady stream of films and shows scheduled and already streaming so that users and subscribers don’t have to scroll and decide something to watch, the service does it for them.

The initial report says channels being considered include ones featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Simpsons, but more could be added dependent on advertising interest.

It’s not the only big change Disney+ is making as of late. Earlier this year, the streamer announced a combined bundle with Max, the streamer owned by cross-town rival Warner Bros.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

The bundle has yet to be made available, and no pricing for the service has been made public as of this writing.