Disney+ Surprise-Adds Beloved Comedy Franchise

Slowly but surely, Disney+ has been adding a lot of the old 20th Century Fox library to its streaming roster. Disney’s takeover of Fox allowed the House of Mouse to control the company’s film and TV assets, and those titles have been moving around to the Disney-owned streaming services over the last couple of years. Disney+ usually lets subscribers know when these popular titles will be added, but that wasn’t the case this week.

Disney+ had previously announced that Friday, April 1st would see the addition of original film Better Nate Than Ever and library title Herbie Fully Loaded. Those were slated to be the streamer’s only additions at the start of April. However, Disney+ snuck in two more titles this weekend. Beloved comedies Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux are now streaming on Disney+.

The classic Fox comedies starring Charlie Sheen have long been favorites amongst fans and they’re now easily accessible thanks to Disney’s streaming options. Hot Shots! was a hit following its release, earning over $181 million at the box office in 1991. Hot Shots! Part Deux arrived two years later and, while it still sound solid box office success, it didn’t quite hit the highs of the original.

Sheen stars in the parody series Topper Harley, a comedic character clearly based on Tom Cruise’s Maverick from Top Gun. The first Hot Shots! also stars Cary Elwes, Valeria Golino, Lloyd Bridges, Kevin Dunn, and Jon Cryer. More than a decade after the movie, Sheen and Cryer would get together again to play brothers on the long-running sitcom series Two and a Half Men.

Unfortunately, Cryer doesn’t return for Hot Shots! Part Deux. Sheen, Bridges, and Golino all reprise their roles for the second film. The cast also consists of Richard Crenna, Brenda Bakke, Miguel Ferrer, and Rowan Atkinson. The sequel transitions from a parody of Top Gun to a parody of First Blood, with Sheen’s Topper Harley taking on the Rambo role. Jim Abrahams directed both movies.

