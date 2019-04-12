Here’s How Much Disney+ Will Cost

After months of waiting and speculating, we finally have some firm details about Disney’s exclusive new streaming service, Disney+. While fans have had a multitude of questions since the service was announced, like what content would be available and when it would launch, one question has been on everyone’s minds much more often than the rest. How much will Disney+ cost? We now know the answer.

On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company put on a presentation for its investors to share the first information about Disney+, including its price point. During the meeting, Disney revealed that the service would cost $6.99 when it launches later this year.

This is good news for potential subscribers as the cost aligns with Disney’s biggest goal in launching the service: Go toe-to-toe with Netflix. While Netflix is the outright leader of the streaming race, Disney has enough content in its personal library to sustain an entire service without paying for any outside properties.

When Disney+ launches, it already has the kind of content that will urge people to sign up. With its own animated movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and everything acquired in the purchase of 21st Century Fox, Disney has more than enough for subscribers to get excited about. When you combine that with the new original content in production, as well as the cheaper price point, Disney has a recipe for instant success.

Disney+ will stream several original movies and TV series, all based on the most popular franchises Disney owns. A Star Wars TV show from Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian, will be one of the tentpoles for the service at launch. There are also several TV projects set within the MCU reportedly in the works, focusing on fan-favorite characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Bucky Barnes, Falcon, and Hawkeye.

The streaming service will launch later this year on November 12th.

